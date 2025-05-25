Drake Confirms OVO Fest 2025 Return During Central Cee’s Toronto Show

Drake Announces Return of OVO Fest for Summer 2025 at Central Cee Show

In classic Drake fashion, the Toronto icon made a surprise appearance at Central Cee’s concert on May 24 at History, the venue he partly owns, to drop some exciting news—OVO Fest is officially returning in summer 2025.

Perched from a VIP balcony, Drake joined the crowd in performing “Nokia,” his collab track with PartyNextDoor from this year’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. But it wasn’t just about the music. Speaking to the crowd, Drake declared, “I’ll see you this summer, by the way. OVO Fest will be back this year.” He then turned to Central Cee, saying, “We’ll need you there for that,” fueling speculation that the UK rap sensation will be one of the festival’s headline acts.

This marks the first OVO Fest since 2022, a star-studded affair that featured Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and other Canadian heavyweights. The event had been on pause since the pandemic but is expected to make a major comeback this August, potentially coinciding with Toronto’s Caribana celebrations.

Drake’s praise for Central Cee was heartfelt and telling: “That guy right there, that’s my fucking brother… one of the best people I know.” With both artists riding high, the 2025 OVO Fest could be one for the history books.

No official lineup has been revealed yet, but if history and Drake’s love for big surprises are any clue, fans can expect an unforgettable summer.