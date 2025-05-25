Richard Ashcroft Drops “Lover,” His First New Song in 7 Years

Richard Ashcroft Returns with “Lover,” His First Original Song in Seven Years

British singer-songwriter Richard Ashcroft makes a triumphant return with “Lover,” his first original release since 2018. Released on May 22, 2025, the track marks a fresh chapter in Ashcroft’s post-The Verve solo career, blending vintage 1970s-inspired pop with modern sonic sensibilities.

“Lover” features a nostalgic yet vibrant atmosphere, drawing on a sample of Joan Armatrading’s “Love and Affection”—used with her permission. The track opens with warm acoustic guitars and rich string arrangements, evolving into a dynamic mix of singing and spoken-word vocals that reflect Ashcroft’s unmistakable emotional intensity.

Produced by Emre Ramazanoglu alongside Ashcroft himself, the song pays homage to the past while remaining fully grounded in the present. It’s a lush, heartfelt offering that showcases his ability to craft timeless melodies without abandoning his signature style.

The official music video was released in tandem, visually echoing the song’s mix of retro charm and contemporary flair. The single has been met with excitement from fans and critics alike, who’ve long awaited a new creative spark from the revered frontman of The Verve.

Adding to the momentum, Ashcroft is set to join Oasis as a special guest on their highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour. He’ll perform in massive venues across London, Manchester, and Dublin this summer—an exciting pairing of two of Britpop’s most iconic acts.

“Lover” isn’t just a comeback—it’s a reminder of why Ashcroft’s voice remains vital in today’s music landscape.