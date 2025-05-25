Hurts and Purple Disco Machine Drop “Wonderful Life ’25” Rework

Hurts and Purple Disco Machine Reimagine “Wonderful Life” for 15th Anniversary

The iconic 2010 debut single “Wonderful Life” by British synthpop duo Hurts returns with a fresh, dancefloor-ready twist. To mark the track’s 15th anniversary, Hurts have teamed up with acclaimed German producer Purple Disco Machine for a vibrant rework titled “Wonderful Life ’25.”

The updated version breathes new life into the melancholic classic, blending the emotional core of the original with modern nu-disco grooves and dance textures. Purple Disco Machine’s signature sound adds a sleek, retro-futuristic flair, transforming the track into a feel-good anthem for 2025’s club and festival season—while still preserving the bittersweet tone that made the original a fan favorite.

The release is now available across Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms, accompanied by a visually stunning official music video. The video emphasizes the fusion of the song’s nostalgic mood with contemporary aesthetics, creating a bridge between eras and generations.

“Wonderful Life ’25” serves not only as a celebration of Hurts’ 15-year career but also as a musical reunion between past emotion and present energy. For longtime fans, it’s a loving homage. For new listeners, it’s a striking introduction.

This collaboration underscores how powerful reinvention can be in pop music—especially when it unites two distinctive artistic visions across borders and genres.