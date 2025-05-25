back to top
Greek Edition

Hurts and Purple Disco Machine Drop “Wonderful Life ’25” Rework

Synthpop meets nu-disco in a bold reimagining of Hurts’ 2010 classic, celebrating its 15th anniversary.

By Hit Channel
In
Dance / EDM

Hurts and Purple Disco Machine Reimagine “Wonderful Life” for 15th Anniversary

The iconic 2010 debut single “Wonderful Life” by British synthpop duo Hurts returns with a fresh, dancefloor-ready twist. To mark the track’s 15th anniversary, Hurts have teamed up with acclaimed German producer Purple Disco Machine for a vibrant rework titled “Wonderful Life ’25.”

The updated version breathes new life into the melancholic classic, blending the emotional core of the original with modern nu-disco grooves and dance textures. Purple Disco Machine’s signature sound adds a sleek, retro-futuristic flair, transforming the track into a feel-good anthem for 2025’s club and festival season—while still preserving the bittersweet tone that made the original a fan favorite.

The release is now available across Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital platforms, accompanied by a visually stunning official music video. The video emphasizes the fusion of the song’s nostalgic mood with contemporary aesthetics, creating a bridge between eras and generations.

Wonderful Life ’25” serves not only as a celebration of Hurts’ 15-year career but also as a musical reunion between past emotion and present energy. For longtime fans, it’s a loving homage. For new listeners, it’s a striking introduction.

This collaboration underscores how powerful reinvention can be in pop music—especially when it unites two distinctive artistic visions across borders and genres.

