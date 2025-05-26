Richard Ashcroft on Opening for Oasis: “I’m the Only One Who Could Play That Slot”

Richard Ashcroft: “I’m the Only One Who Could Open for Oasis in That Slot”

In a recent Radio X interview, Richard Ashcroft revealed how he convinced Noel Gallagher to choose him as the opening act for Oasis’ upcoming UK and Ireland shows.

Ashcroft said, “I think I’m the only person who could play in that slot.” The former Verve frontman explained the significance of the role: “For me, it’s very important. Back in the day, Oasis used to support The Verve, then the tables turned, and we supported Oasis at Earls Court. As a solo artist, I’ve performed with Oasis.”

He continued, “I told Noel, ‘You know, I’m the only one who could fit this slot, especially for a big outdoor show.’”

The careers of Oasis and The Verve have been deeply connected over the years. In 1993, Oasis opened for The Verve on their first national tour, but by 1995, after the massive success of Definitely Maybe, The Verve opened for Oasis in Paris. Ashcroft also lent his vocals to All Around The World from Oasis’ Be Here Now album, and in 2021, Noel Gallagher joined Ashcroft for an acoustic rendition of C’Mon People (We’re Making It Now).

Ashcroft’s reflections underscore the lasting friendship and musical bond between these iconic British bands as they prepare to share the stage once again.