Gigi Canu, Co-Founder of Planet Funk, Has Died at 66

Farewell to Gigi Canu, Founding Member of Planet Funk

A great loss has struck the Italian and international electronic music scene: Domenico “Gigi” Canu, guitarist, producer, and co-founder of Planet Funk, has died at the age of 66.

The news was announced by the band through an emotional post shared on social media:

“It is with great sadness that Planet Funk announces the premature passing of Domenico Gigi Canu, who passed away today at the age of 66. Funeral details will be shared as soon as possible.”

- Advertisement -

Canu, along with Sergio Della Monica (who passed away in 2018), was a member of Souled Out!, a ‘90s group that in 1999 merged with Marco Baroni and Alex Neri of Kamasutra to form Planet Funk — a band that would go on to shape the landscape of electronic music in Italy and abroad.

Over the years, several vocalists have collaborated with the group, including Dan Black, Alex Uhlmann, and Sally Doherty, contributing to a sound that blended electronic innovation with pop, rock, and dance influences. Planet Funk are best known for hits like Chase the Sun, Inside All the People, and Who Said (Stuck in the UK).

In 2024, the band celebrated 25 years of music, and in February 2025, they released Nights in White Satin (Zamna Soundsystem Remix) — an electronic reimagining of their cover of the Moody Blues classic.

With the passing of Gigi Canu, the music world loses a pioneer of Italian electronic music, a visionary artist whose legacy will endure through his timeless productions.

The Hit Channel team extends its deepest condolences to the band, family, and fans.