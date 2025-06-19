back to top
Greek Edition

Lorde Announces “Hammer”: A Fierce, Sensual Ode to City Life Before ‘Virgin’ Hits

The final single before Virgin arrives, “Hammer” finds Lorde bolder than ever.

By Echo Langford
In
Pop
Lorde Announces New Album Virgin Out June 27: “100% Written in Blood”

Pop powerhouse Lorde has just unleashed “Hammer,” the electrifying final single ahead of her highly anticipated 2025 album Virgin, set for release on June 27. Described by the New Zealand star herself as “an ode to city life & horniness,” the track lands as both a provocative teaser and a statement of sonic intent.

“Hammer” kicks off the album and encapsulates the primal transparency Lorde has promised. The cover art, a hall-of-mirrors reflection of Lorde in a bathroom, echoes the themes of vulnerability, sensuality, and raw femininity that define Virgin. It’s a snapshot of an artist who is done hiding.

This new track follows “What Was That,” an emotionally charged synth-pop hit that topped Spotify’s U.S. charts in April, and “Man of the Year,” a bold exploration of gender identity released in May. Together, the three singles form a deeply personal triptych leading into Lorde’s most intimate body of work yet.

- Advertisement -

Co-produced with Jim‑E Stack, Dev Hynes, Dan Nigro, and others, Virgin is Lorde stripped bare. It’s a diary of breaking points—from disordered eating to lost love—written, in her words, in “clear” tones: bathwater, spit, ice.

“Hammer” positions Lorde in full control of her narrative—one of desire, chaos, and healing, set against the noise of modern urban life. As fans await the full album, this final preview delivers a taste of the visceral world she’s built.

Get ready. On June 27, Virgin arrives—and with it, Lorde’s most unfiltered vision yet.

- Advertisement -

Related Stories

Follow Hit-Channel.com on Google News to be the first to know the latest updates on music, tech, health, and other interesting news. You can also follow Hit-Channel.com on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify.

SciTech Health Hub

Load more

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, June 19, 2025

© 2025, Hit Channel. All rights reserved