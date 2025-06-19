Lorde Announces “Hammer”: A Fierce, Sensual Ode to City Life Before ‘Virgin’ Hits

Pop powerhouse Lorde has just unleashed “Hammer,” the electrifying final single ahead of her highly anticipated 2025 album Virgin, set for release on June 27. Described by the New Zealand star herself as “an ode to city life & horniness,” the track lands as both a provocative teaser and a statement of sonic intent.

“Hammer” kicks off the album and encapsulates the primal transparency Lorde has promised. The cover art, a hall-of-mirrors reflection of Lorde in a bathroom, echoes the themes of vulnerability, sensuality, and raw femininity that define Virgin. It’s a snapshot of an artist who is done hiding.

This new track follows “What Was That,” an emotionally charged synth-pop hit that topped Spotify’s U.S. charts in April, and “Man of the Year,” a bold exploration of gender identity released in May. Together, the three singles form a deeply personal triptych leading into Lorde’s most intimate body of work yet.

- Advertisement -

Co-produced with Jim‑E Stack, Dev Hynes, Dan Nigro, and others, Virgin is Lorde stripped bare. It’s a diary of breaking points—from disordered eating to lost love—written, in her words, in “clear” tones: bathwater, spit, ice.

“Hammer” positions Lorde in full control of her narrative—one of desire, chaos, and healing, set against the noise of modern urban life. As fans await the full album, this final preview delivers a taste of the visceral world she’s built.

Get ready. On June 27, Virgin arrives—and with it, Lorde’s most unfiltered vision yet.