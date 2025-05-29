Lorde Releases New Song “Man Of The Year” From Upcoming Album Virgin

Lorde Delves into Identity with Bold New Single “Man Of The Year” Ahead of ‘Virgin’ Album Release

Lorde has unveiled “Man Of The Year,” the emotionally raw second single from her highly anticipated fourth album Virgin, due out June 27. Produced alongside Jim-E Stack and featuring Dev Hynes on cello, the track marks a profound turning point for the New Zealand artist, showcasing her evolving views on gender, identity, and personal transformation.

Calling it “the song I’m proudest of,” Lorde offers an unfiltered glimpse into her current emotional and physical state. The lyrics explore the aftermath of an ego-death, moments of gender fluidity, and liberation from traditionally imposed femininity. “Some days I’m a woman, some days I’m a man,” she revealed, a sentiment echoed both in the song’s poignant lyrics and the symbolic visuals of its music video—where Lorde binds her chest with duct tape in a stark expression of identity exploration.

“Man Of The Year” it’s an act of self-discovery. Lorde describes the writing process as deeply visceral, influenced by her decision to stop hormonal birth control and reconnect with her body. These internal shifts birthed a “violent, sweet music” that captures her rawest, most unguarded self to date.

The upcoming album Virgin promises to continue this introspective narrative, featuring tracks like “What Was That,” “Shapeshifter,” and “David.” With its fearless vulnerability, “Man Of The Year” positions Lorde not only as a boundary-pushing artist but as a voice for a new era of personal truth.

Virgin – Tracklist:

‘Hammer’

‘What Was That’

‘Shapeshifter’

‘Man of the Year’

‘Favourite Daughter’

‘Current Affairs’

‘Clearblue’

‘GRWM’

‘Broken Glass’

‘If She Could See Me Now’

‘David’