Thom Yorke Releases “Dialing In” Theme Song for Apple TV+ Series Smoke

Thom Yorke Unveils Haunting Theme “Dialing In” for Apple TV+ Series Smoke

Thom Yorke, the iconic frontman of Radiohead and The Smile, has released a powerful new single, “Dialing In”—the official theme song for Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller series Smoke. The track, once known to hardcore fans as “Gawpers” during Yorke’s 2019 live performances, is now available for the first time in studio quality.

“Dialing In” sets a brooding tone that perfectly matches the psychological tension of Smoke, a drama following a detective (Jurnee Smollett) and an arson investigator (Taron Egerton) as they chase serial arsonists across the Pacific Northwest. Yorke, collaborating with longtime producer Sam Petts-Davies, delivers a layered sonic experience—ethereal, minimal, and emotionally precise.

Dennis Lehane, the series’ creator and executive producer, didn’t hold back his praise: “Working with Thom Yorke was as much an honour as working with Clint Eastwood or Martin Scorsese. He took a basic concept I gave him and delivered a song that perfectly embodies the show and absolutely crushes.”

Fans will also hear a special touch: Yorke’s daughter, Agnes, contributes backing vocals to the track—adding a personal note to an already intimate piece.

“Dialing In” follows Yorke’s recent release of Tall Tales, a collaborative album with electronic producer Mark Pritchard that pushed experimental boundaries. With these new projects, Yorke continues to expand his legacy far beyond Radiohead’s pioneering soundscapes.

Smoke debuts soon on Apple TV+, with “Dialing In” soundtracking both the show and its trailer—offering a compelling teaser of what’s to come.