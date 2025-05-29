back to top
Greek Edition

Opera Neon 2025: The AI Browser That Does Everything for You

Opera reinvents browsing with AI-driven automation, privacy-first features, and full offline capabilities.

By Adrian Voss
In
SciTech Health Hub
Opera Neon 2025 AI-powered browser interface

Opera is rewriting the rules of web browsing in 2025 with the introduction of Opera Neon, a bold AI-driven browser that redefines how users interact with the internet. Positioned as an agentic browser, Neon doesn’t just assist—it acts. With full autonomy, it can perform complex tasks even offline, making it a pioneering tool for the privacy-conscious and productivity-focused user.

At the heart of Neon are three simple yet powerful buttons: Chat, Do, and Make. Chat allows real-time interaction with the browser’s built-in AI. Users can ask questions, summarize lengthy articles, or even generate images—all directly within the browser. Do executes tasks like booking tickets, filling out forms, or shopping online without needing constant user input. Make is where the magic happens—users can generate websites, games, or code snippets just by typing what they want in natural language.

All these features are powered by Opera’s proprietary Browser Operator, introduced last year, which ensures all processes happen locally. This approach enhances user privacy, data security, and responsiveness without relying on constant cloud connectivity.

While the innovation is impressive, it also raises questions about the future of autonomy in AI tools. Critics point to the risks of AI errors, but Opera reassures users with transparent local execution and user-first control.

Opera Neon isn’t just another browser—it’s a glimpse into a future where the internet works for you.

SciTech Health Hub

Thursday, May 29, 2025

