Mark Pritchard and Thom Yorke Announce Collaborative Album ‘Tall Tales’

British electronic producer Mark Pritchard and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke have announced their debut collaborative album, Tall Tales, set for release on May 9 via Warp Records. The announcement comes alongside their new single, “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice,” which arrives with a striking black-and-white music video directed by Jonathan Zawada.

The track follows “Back in the Game,” their first single from Tall Tales, which the duo recently performed live for the first time at the Sydney Opera House—much to the surprise of fans attending Pritchard’s headlining show.

A press release describes Zawada as an unofficial “third member” of the project, with his music videos for both singles forming part of a larger feature-length film developed alongside the album.

Pritchard and Yorke’s creative partnership dates back to 2016, when they collaborated on “Beautiful People” from Pritchard’s album Under the Sun. While Pritchard last released a solo LP in 2018 (The Four Worlds), Yorke has remained active with The Smile, who put out Wall of Eyes and Cutouts in 2024.

With Tall Tales set to merge Pritchard’s electronic mastery with Yorke’s ethereal vocals, this collaboration is shaping up to be one of 2025’s most anticipated releases.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Fake In A Faker’s World”

02 “Ice Shelf”

03 “Bugging Out Again”

04 “Back In The Game”

05 “The White Cliffs”

06 “The Spirit”

07 “Gangsters”

08 “This Conversation Is Missing Your Voice”

09 “Tall Tales”

10 “Happy Days”

11 “The Men Who Dance In Stag’s Heads”

12 “Wandering Genie”