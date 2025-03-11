Ed Sheeran Confirms New Single and Teases ‘Play’ Album Details

Ed Sheeran has officially confirmed that new music is on the way, with a fresh single set to drop next month. After weeks of teasing fans, the singer-songwriter has taken to a private Instagram account to share more details about his highly anticipated album, seemingly titled Play.

Fans first speculated about Play when Sheeran changed his profile photo on Instagram last month and hinted at a new pop-focused era. The rumors gained traction after he told followers in late 2023: “See you sometime next year when we press Play again on pop.”

Originally rumored for a March 21 release, Sheeran revealed that the new single has been delayed slightly for an exciting reason. “I gotta be honest, it’s now been pushed back a week and a bit. Something massive came in that’s gonna help blow the song up, we’ve pushed it back. Forgive me, April now bruv,” he told a fan.

While an exact release date remains under wraps, Sheeran’s hints suggest that Play will be a return to his pop roots. With more details emerging soon, fans are eagerly awaiting what could be one of the biggest releases of 2025.