Greek Edition

Bad Bunny Celebrates His Birthday With Emotional “La Mudanza” Video

The Puerto Rican star pays tribute to his roots in the visual for his Debí Tirar Más Fotos outro track.

By Hit Channel
In
Latin

In celebration of his 31st birthday on Monday (March 10), Bad Bunny has unveiled the music video for “La Mudanza”, the powerful closing track from his latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos. The visual serves as a heartfelt tribute to his Puerto Rican roots, family history, and personal journey.

The video opens with nostalgic images of Bad Bunny’s ancestors before depicting the birth of baby Benito, who is later seen in a car seat, rhythmically mouthing the song’s lyrics to a vibrant salsa beat. “Calle Sol, Calle Luna, estoy en la noche oscura / Yo no canto reggae, pero soy cultura,” the infant raps, nodding to legendary Puerto Rican reggae band Cultura Profética.

As the video progresses, the present-day Bad Bunny appears, running through an open field while proudly waving the Puerto Rican flag. The clip concludes at a local community gathering, where he continues to rap over the beat, referencing Puerto Rican boxing legends Tito Trinidad and Miguel Cotto: “A mí me quieren como a Tito y soy serio como Cotto/ Lugia, Ho-Oh, cabrón, hoy soy legendario.”

With “La Mudanza”, Bad Bunny once again showcases his deep connection to Puerto Rico, blending personal storytelling with cultural pride.

