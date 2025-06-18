Karol G Drops “Tropicoqueta” Tracklist: A Nostalgic Journey with Iconic Collaborations

Karol G has officially revealed the full tracklist for her highly anticipated fifth studio album, Tropicoqueta, set to drop on June 20. The Colombian superstar teased the project as “a new story of my life,” and judging by the 20 tracks unveiled, Tropicoqueta promises to be her most personal and adventurous record to date.

Opening with “La Reina Presenta” and closing on the self-titled track, the album takes fans through an emotional and rhythmic journey. Returning hits like “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” and “Latina Foreva” anchor the setlist, both showcasing Karol’s effortless ability to blend traditional Latin styles—like merengue—with modern pop appeal.

But what truly elevates Tropicoqueta is its stellar lineup of collaborators. From Panamanian artist Eddy Lover lending reggae plena charm on “Dile Luna,” to a surprise emotional duet with Mexican icon Marco Antonio Solís in “Coleccionando Heridas,” the album connects Latin legends with Karol’s current sound. French-Spanish rebel Manu Chao adds an unexpected edge to “Viajando Por El Mundo,” while Mariah Angeliq returns for a second fiery team-up on “FKN Movie.”

- Advertisement -

The mystery surrounding track No. 13—marked only with a green heart and a question mark—has fans speculating a reunion with Feid. Their past collab “FRIKI” was a viral sensation, and all signs point to something big brewing again.

Described by Karol herself as a return “to the songs I grew up listening to,” Tropicoqueta is more than just a collection of hits. It’s a heartfelt tribute to her roots, a bold experiment in sound, and a showcase of Latin music’s limitless versatility in 2025.