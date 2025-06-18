back to top
Greek Edition

Jack White Unleashes “Archbishop Harold Holmes”: A Theatrical Rock Revival with John C. Reilly

A surreal hard rock sermon that blurs the lines between music, cinema, and spiritual satire.

By Echo Langford
In
Rock

Jack White is back, and he’s not whispering—he’s preaching. His latest video for “Archbishop Harold Holmes” is a bold theatrical strike, turning hard rock into a ritual of noise, satire, and surreal storytelling. Directed by Gilbert Trejo, the clip stars John C. Reilly as the flamboyant and feverish Archbishop, in what feels less like a music video and more like a psychedelic sermon set inside a crumbling church of the soul.

The video’s mood is electrified and manic, shot in a raw style that channels underground cult cinema. With Reilly at its core, “Archbishop Harold Holmes” unfolds like a twisted prophecy, his performance blending evangelical charisma with erratic madness. He’s part preacher, part prophet, all chaos—delivering lines with wild conviction, embodying a symbolic figure both divine and dangerously delusional.

Musically, Jack White veers into aggressive territory—combining hard rock riffs with spoken word fervor. He doesn’t sing as much as declare, his voice slicing through the fuzz with urgency and defiance. Originally part of 2024’s No Name album, the song gained underground traction, prompting this cinematic reinterpretation.

Beyond Reilly, the cast features musicians like Arrow de Wilde and Staz Lindes, enriching the eerie church-turned-stage with gritty presence. The result? A chaotic spiritual trip exploring the intersections of faith, power, and performance.

“Archbishop Harold Holmes” is more than a visual—it’s a short film, a rock opera sermon, and a statement piece for 2025. For those drawn to raw, concept-driven storytelling in music, Jack White just delivered a modern cult classic.

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

