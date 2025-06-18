Alesha Dixon Returns with Summer Bop “Chargie” – A Groovy Afrobeat Anthem for Chemistry and Confidence

Alesha Dixon is officially in her summer era. The beloved British pop and R&B star has just dropped “Chargie,” a bold, rhythm-filled single that blends afrobeat textures with flirtatious energy and her signature self-assured flair.

Marking the beginning of a new musical chapter, “Chargie” is a high-spirited anthem about undeniable chemistry and playful attraction between two people. Over breezy percussion and a magnetic groove, Alesha sings with the same vocal confidence that made her a staple of the UK music scene.

The production leans into sun-soaked afrobeat influences, laced with summery melodies and a beat that begs to be danced to. It’s the kind of track that feels tailor-made for warm nights, rooftop parties, or windows-down drives to the beach.

Alesha Dixon, always a force of nature on stage and in the studio, once again proves she knows how to craft a moment. “Chargie” doesn’t just sound like summer — it is summer.

Whether you’re discovering her music for the first time or have been riding with her since the Mis-Teeq days, “Chargie” is an irresistible reminder of Alesha’s charm, versatility, and staying power.

Alesha Dixon feat. Tom Moutchi – Chargie