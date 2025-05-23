Karol G Ignites Summer 2025 With Explosive New Single “Latina Foreva”

Karol G Unleashes “Latina Foreva” — A Fierce Summer Anthem of Latina Pride
Global reggaeton queen Karol G is back at it, dropping her first official single of 2025, “Latina Foreva,” just in time to fuel a fiery summer. The track is a defiant celebration of Latina identity, pairing early-2000s reggaeton nostalgia with a fresh, infectious beat crafted by Venezuelan DJ Mazzarri and Finnish producer Misha.
From the very first line, Karol doesn’t hold back: “Now everyone wants a Colombian, a Puerto Rican, a Venezuelan.” It’s a line that sets the tone for a track brimming with confidence, charisma, and cultural pride. “Latina Foreva” is more than a song — it’s a statement about the power, allure, and spirit of Latina women everywhere.
Visually, the single takes it to the next level. Directed by Pedro Artola, the music video turns up the heat — literally — with Karol and a glam squad of Latina dancers braving the snowy peaks of California’s Sierra Nevada in bikinis and stilettos. The contrast is playful, powerful, and unapologetically glamorous.
A snippet of actress Alexa Demie adds a cheeky edge: “Why does everyone ask me if I’m Latina? Isn’t it obvious?” The track also nods to Nina Sky’s “Oye Mi Canto,” fusing past and present in a rhythmic love letter to Latina culture.
Following the success of her Netflix documentary Tomorrow Was Beautiful and multiple AMA nominations, “Latina Foreva” confirms Karol G is still at the top of her game — and ready to own the summer once again.