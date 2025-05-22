Eurovision Winner JJ Calls for Israel Ban After Controversial Voting

Eurovision 2025 Winner JJ Calls for Israel Ban Amid Voting Transparency Controversy

Following his historic win at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest, Austrian-Filipino artist JJ (Johannes Pietsch) has publicly called for Israel to be banned from future competitions, citing concerns over fairness, transparency, and the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a powerful interview with El País, JJ said he found it “very disappointing to see Israel still participating,” adding that he hopes next year’s event in Vienna will take place “without Israel.” His comments come after pro-Palestinian demonstrations across Europe and calls from multiple governments — including Spain and Ireland — to reassess Israel’s place in Eurovision.

JJ, who won the competition with his genre-blending opera-techno track “Wasted Love”, voiced broader concerns about the voting system, saying, “There should be greater transparency regarding the televoting. This year, everything was very strange about it.” Israel’s entry, Yuval Raphael, controversially won the public vote and placed second overall — despite having low odds and facing significant protest amid the conflict.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) maintains that Eurovision is a “non-political” event, but the backlash surrounding Israel’s inclusion — and its overwhelming public vote count — has placed the contest under intense scrutiny. EBU officials claim the voting process was independently verified and compliant.

JJ emphasized that while artists are limited in their influence, they still have a voice. “The ball is in the EBU’s court. We, the artists, can only speak out on the matter,” he said.

With Eurovision 2026 confirmed for Vienna, the debate around political neutrality, public voting, and participation ethics shows no sign of fading.