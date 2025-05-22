Miley Cyrus Unveils Trailer for Visual Album Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus Drops Trailer for Visual Album Something Beautiful: A Bold Tease of What’s to Come

Miley Cyrus has just unveiled the official trailer for her highly anticipated visual album, Something Beautiful, giving fans a first glimpse into what promises to be one of her most ambitious projects yet. Released on May 22, the trailer showcases the Grammy-winning artist immersed in a surreal, high-fashion, pop-fueled fantasy.

Opening with a striking image of Cyrus in a black ensemble and bold red lipstick, the trailer quickly shifts into an avant-garde montage — from choreographed dance sequences on a spiral staircase to dreamy street scenes. A preview of a new track titled “Easy Lover” plays over the footage, with Cyrus singing, “No I just can’t give you up… You’re not an easy lover.”

- Advertisement -

Visually and sonically rich, the trailer teases what Cyrus describes as a “one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy,” blending original music, film, and fashion into a single immersive experience. With 13 unreleased tracks, Something Beautiful is co-directed by Cyrus alongside Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, and produced with cult filmmaker Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), marking a significant creative leap in her career.

Cyrus has called this project her “dream come true,” crediting a powerhouse creative team including sound engineers Shawn Everett and Alan Meyerson, and cinematographer Benoît Debie. The visual album, while not yet released, is clearly set to challenge the boundaries between pop and cinema.

With just this short preview, Something Beautiful already feels like a bold artistic statement.