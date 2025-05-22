Burna Boy Drops “TaTaTa” With Travis Scott Ahead of New Album ‘No Signs of Weakness’

Global Afrobeats titan Burna Boy is heating up the summer with the release of his latest single, “TaTaTa,” featuring American rap superstar Travis Scott. The track acts as a high-energy teaser for Burna Boy’s much-anticipated eighth studio album, No Signs of Weakness, due out on July 11, 2025.

“TaTaTa” blends Burna Boy’s genre-bending Afrobeats sound with Scott’s unmistakable trap-influenced swagger, creating a track that radiates global club energy. With Sarz on production, the beat borrows percussive flair from Brazilian funk, giving the song a hypnotic pulse perfect for the dance floor. It continues the upbeat and hedonistic theme seen in previous singles like “Bundle On Bundle” and “Update.”

Burna Boy shines with a more stripped-down verse that puts his vocal charisma front and center, weaving swaggering tales and affirming his place at the forefront of modern African music. Scott enters with an energetic and seductive verse, meshing seamlessly into the vibe while demonstrating his growing comfort within the Afrobeats landscape—echoing his previous success with Asake on “ACTIVE.”

“TaTaTa” is more than a single—it’s a cultural exchange, merging continents, rhythms, and lifestyles. Fans can expect a music video drop on May 23, which is likely to amplify the song’s already buzzing online presence.

As Burna Boy leans deeper into the global mainstream while maintaining his unique Afro-fusion roots, No Signs of Weakness is shaping up to be one of the most dynamic projects of the year.