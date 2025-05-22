Metallica Announce 2026 European M72 Tour With Pantera & Gojira

Metallica Announce 2026 European Stadium Tour With Pantera, Gojira & More

Heavy metal legends Metallica are bringing their colossal M72 World Tour back to Europe in 2026, with a packed itinerary of stadium shows and a powerful lineup of support acts including Pantera, Gojira, Knocked Loose, and Avatar.

The tour will run from May to July 2026, including both No Repeat Weekend two-night stints and One Night Only shows. No Repeat Weekends promise completely unique setlists and rotating support acts for each night—meaning fans will never hear the same song twice. Cities like Frankfurt, Budapest, Dublin, and London will host these double-header events, while single-night stadium spectacles are scheduled for Athens, Chorzów, Cardiff, Bucharest, Zurich, Berlin, Bologna, and Glasgow.

- Advertisement -

The band’s innovative in-the-round stadium setup, with the Snake Pit at the center, will return—offering fans 360-degree views of the metal mayhem. This continues Metallica’s support for their 2023 album 72 Seasons, with a tour that’s quickly become one of their most ambitious and immersive yet.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, May 30, at 10 AM local time, while Fan Club presales begin Tuesday, May 27. Enhanced experiences—such as meet-and-greets, backstage tours, and Snake Pit access—will be available, as well as comprehensive travel packages.

A portion of every ticket sold will benefit local charities via Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation—a reminder that even as they melt faces, they give back.

Metallica’s 2026 UK and European ‘M72’ tour dates are:

MAY

09 – Athens, Olympic Stadium, Greece*

13 – Bucharest, Arena Națională, Romania*

19 – Chorzów, Stadion Śląski, Poland*

22 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany*

24 – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park, Germany+

27 – Zurich, Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland*

30 – Berlin, Olympiastadion, Germany*

JUNE

03 – Bologna, Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, Italy*

11 – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary+

13 – Budapest, Puskas Arena, Hungary*

19 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland+

21 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium, Ireland*

25 – Glasgow, Hampden Park, Scotland*

28 – Cardiff, Principality Stadium, Wales*

JULY

03 – London, London Stadium, UK*

05 – London, London Stadium, UK+

* Gojira and Knocked Loose support

+ Pantera and Avatar support

- Advertisement -