Standing Seats on Planes? Low-Cost Airlines Bet on the Skyrider Revolution

Imagine boarding a plane where there’s no seat to sink into, no reclining, and no tray table — just a saddle-style support, angled forward, keeping you in a semi-standing position.

This isn’t a sci-fi concept. It’s called Skyrider 2.0, and it may soon become the next reality in budget air travel.

Unveiled back in 2018 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg, this radical seating design is now gaining real traction with low-cost airlines looking to slash prices and increase aircraft capacity by up to 20%. The catch? You won’t be sitting. You’ll be leaning.

The setup resembles a vertical perch more than a seat. No backrest, minimal cushioning — think of it as a cross between a bar stool and a bike saddle. Designed for short-haul flights under two hours, the Skyrider layout promises cheaper fares by fitting more passengers per flight.

Airlines say the design meets international safety regulations and insist that the experience is no more uncomfortable than standing on a train or metro. For ultra-budget travelers, the trade-off may seem worth it.

But not everyone’s on board.

Passenger rights groups and aviation experts have already sounded alarms about comfort, turbulence safety, and the psychological effect of “standing-room flights.” In the event of an emergency or extended delay, critics say, this model could pose serious risks.

Still, if approved, the Skyrider revolution could reshape how we fly, at least for those willing to trade a cushy seat for a cheaper ticket.