Miley Cyrus Reveals Tracklist and Short Film for New Album “Something Beautiful”

Miley Cyrus is ready to deliver Something Beautiful—her highly anticipated concept album arriving May 30 via Columbia Records. The Grammy-winning pop icon has officially revealed the 13-song tracklist and teased her ambitious accompanying short film.

The album features a star-studded lineup including supermodel Naomi Campbell and Alabama Shakes frontwoman Brittany Howard. Campbell appears on the hauntingly titled “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved,” while Howard collaborates on “Walk of Fame.” This marks a reunion for the two, who performed together at the SNL 50th Anniversary Special earlier this year.

Cyrus previewed the project with a cinematic 23-second teaser, soundtracked by the emotional track “Easy Lover.” She described the record as a deeply personal and artistic statement: “All 13 songs have a special place in my heart.”

Co-produced with Grammy-winning producer Shawn Everett (Kacey Musgraves, Alabama Shakes), Something Beautiful is more than an album—it’s a full-fledged audio-visual experience. Directed by Cyrus along with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter, the accompanying short film premieres June 6 at the Tribeca Film Festival before its national release on June 12.

Inspired by grand concept records like Pink Floyd’s The Wall, Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar that the album aims to be a “pop opera” with glam and emotional depth, attempting to “medicate a sick culture through music.”

With tracks like “Golden Burning Sun,” “More to Lose,” “Give Me Love,” and interludes woven throughout, Something Beautiful promises to be Miley Cyrus at her most cinematic, emotional, and unapologetically experimental.

“Something Beautiful” Tracklist

Prelude Something Beautiful End of the World More to Lose Interlude 1 Easy Lover Interlude 2 Golden Burning Sun Walk of Fame ft. Brittany Howard Pretend You’re God Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved ft. Naomi Campbell Reborn Give Me Love