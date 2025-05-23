Pulp Release “Got to Have Love” Ahead of Comeback Album More

Pulp Get Vulnerable and Disco-Fueled on New Single “Got to Have Love”

Britpop legends Pulp continue to build anticipation for More—their first new album in 24 years—by dropping an electrifying and emotionally candid new single, “Got to Have Love.” The track follows the stunning “Spike Island,” and once again proves the band hasn’t lost its edge, charm, or cinematic flair.

Produced by James Ford and dedicated to the late bassist Steve Mackey, More arrives June 6 via Rough Trade. “Got to Have Love” is a swirling, disco-tinted anthem that finds frontman Jarvis Cocker reflecting on his complicated relationship with the word—and the feeling—of love.

“I couldn’t say ‘love’ until I was nearly 40,” Cocker admits. “This song is me giving myself a talking-to.” The track combines swooping strings, pulsing beats, and gospel-like backing vocals, culminating in a climax that feels both theatrical and sincere.

Over a soul-infused groove, Cocker delivers one of his most striking lines to date: “Without love, you’re just jerking off inside someone else.” It’s bold, biting, and quintessentially Pulp—smart, sarcastic, and deeply human.

The self-directed music video adds a visual layer to the story, blending Pulp’s trademark style with vintage footage of Northern Soul dancers from Tony Palmer’s The Wigan Casino documentary. “It’s the best footage of dancing I’ve ever seen,” says Cocker, referencing its inclusion in Mark Leckey’s iconic Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore.

With More, Pulp are not just returning—they’re evolving. “Got to Have Love” is both a nostalgic throwback and a fresh, fearless confession from one of British music’s most enduring voices.

https://open.spotify.com/album/2bMabGrC1sdXbXykn6t0I