NewJeans Must Stay With ADOR: Seoul Court Blocks NJZ Rebrand Again

In a major development for K-pop fans, NewJeans have been legally barred—again—from rebranding as NJZ and pursuing independent activities. On June 17, 2025, the Seoul High Court reaffirmed its stance, ruling that the group must continue under their existing exclusive contract with HYBE’s subsidiary label, ADOR.

This latest ruling marks the third consecutive legal win for ADOR, following similar court decisions in March and April. The five-member group initially announced plans to exit ADOR in 2024, citing alleged neglect, harassment, and the removal of former CEO Min Hee-Jin, under whom they had originally signed. But the court maintained that the contract made no stipulations regarding Min’s continued leadership, nor did the group present sufficient evidence of mistreatment.

NewJeans had hoped to continue under the name NJZ, even performing at Hong Kong’s ComplexCon earlier this year. But following this ruling, they remain legally restricted from solo or independent group activity without ADOR’s consent. The court emphasized that continuing their contract is ultimately in the group’s own best interest, noting that their legal fight was causing more harm to their careers than the label itself.

In response, ADOR released a statement expressing gratitude for the court’s decision and a renewed commitment to support the group as they approach their third debut anniversary.

NewJeans have yet to respond publicly. But with this injunction still in place, fans may have to wait to see how, or if, the group resumes activities under the name that made them global icons.