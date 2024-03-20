Lollapalooza Unveils Spectacular 2024 Lineup!

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Lollapalooza announces its star-studded lineup for 2024! Set against the iconic backdrop of Grant Park in Chicago, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music and culture from August 1st to 4th.
Headliners: SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.
But that’s just the beginning! Prepare to be blown away by a diverse array of talent, including:
Additional Names on the Roster:
Deftones
Tate McRae
Laufey (performing with the Chicago Philharmonic)
Conan Grey
Reneé Rapp
Faye Webster
Victoria Monét
Sexyy Red
Teddy Swims
Benson Boone
Jungle
Two Door Cinema Club
Killer Mike
Vince Staples
Four Tet
Kevin Abstract
Ethel Cain
Chappell Roan
Teeze Touchdown
The Last Dinner Party
Kenny Beats
The Japanese House
Romy
Flo
Cults
Slow Pulp
Militarie Gun
Geese
Fleshwater
Wisp
And many more — over 170 artists in total!
Secure your spot at the hottest music event of the year by signing up for the 2024 Pre-sale now! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag your tickets at the best prices possible. For more details click here.
Experience the magic firsthand as Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park from August 1st to 4th. With an unparalleled lineup and an incredible atmosphere, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.
Last year brought unforgettable performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Now, get ready to create new memories with an even bigger and better lineup for 2024!
Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as we count down the days to Lollapalooza 2024. See you there!