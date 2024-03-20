Lollapalooza Unveils Spectacular 2024 Lineup!

Get ready for an electrifying experience as Lollapalooza announces its star-studded lineup for 2024! Set against the iconic backdrop of Grant Park in Chicago, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music and culture from August 1st to 4th.

Headliners: SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez, and Skrillex.

But that’s just the beginning! Prepare to be blown away by a diverse array of talent, including:

Additional Names on the Roster:

Deftones

Tate McRae

Laufey (performing with the Chicago Philharmonic)

Conan Grey

Reneé Rapp

Faye Webster

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Teddy Swims

Benson Boone

Jungle

Two Door Cinema Club

Killer Mike

Vince Staples

Four Tet

Kevin Abstract

Ethel Cain

Chappell Roan

Teeze Touchdown

The Last Dinner Party

Kenny Beats

The Japanese House

Romy

Flo

Cults

Slow Pulp

Militarie Gun

Geese

Fleshwater

Wisp

And many more — over 170 artists in total!

Secure your spot at the hottest music event of the year by signing up for the 2024 Pre-sale now! Don’t miss out on the opportunity to snag your tickets at the best prices possible. For more details click here.

Experience the magic firsthand as Lollapalooza takes over Grant Park from August 1st to 4th. With an unparalleled lineup and an incredible atmosphere, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

Last year brought unforgettable performances from the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more. Now, get ready to create new memories with an even bigger and better lineup for 2024!

Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as we count down the days to Lollapalooza 2024. See you there!