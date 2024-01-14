Logic1000 Drops Hypnotic Single ‘Every Lil’ from Debut Album ‘Mother’ with DJ Plead and MJ Nebreda

Logic1000, the Berlin-based music sensation, reveals ‘Every Lil,’ her second single from the upcoming debut album ‘Mother,’ set to release on March 22nd via Because Music.

Differing from her previous releases, ‘Every Lil‘ delves into a more minimalist soundscape, featuring shuffling percussion and airy vocals. The track is a result of a unique collaboration across continents, with DJ Plead in Sydney and Logic1000 and her collaborator Tom in Berlin.

Inspiration struck when the duo discovered MJ Nebreda and her track ‘Perreo Contra La Depresion.’ Sending the track to Nebreda added a layer of brilliance that brought ‘Every Lil’ to life.

Beyond music, Logic1000 is launching a podcast series titled Logic1000 & Hélena Star Present: Therapy, exploring motherhood, mental health, and the ever-changing music industry landscape. The first episode is out now . subscribe here.

As the album release approaches, immerse yourself in ‘Every Lil’ and witness the convergence of global talent. Preorder ‘Mother’ for a complete sonic journey arriving on March 22nd.

Listen to ‘Every Lil’ below and join Logic1000 on her dynamic musical odyssey.

<a href="https://logic1000.bandcamp.com/album/mother" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Mother by Logic1000 & DJ Plead & MJ Nebrada</a>