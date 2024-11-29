back to top
Loco Dice, Skrillex, and Fireboy DML Drop Explosive New Track “Heavy Heart”

A Fusion of House, Techno, and Afrobeats Creates the Ultimate Party Anthem

By fotismc
In
Dance / EDM

Loco Dice, Skrillex, and Fireboy DML Join Forces for Electrifying Track “Heavy Heart”!

When three powerhouse artists unite, magic is bound to happen. Underground icon Loco Dice, Grammy-winning DJ and producer Skrillex, and platinum-certified artist Fireboy DML have come together for Heavy Heart, a track that pushes boundaries and creates pure musical energy.

Released under Virgin Records on November 29, 2024, Heavy Heart is now available across all major streaming platforms. The song seamlessly combines house, techno, and afrobeats with synth-laden touches, reflecting the unique style of each artist while delivering an irresistible vibe.

The collaboration highlights Loco Dice’s underground mastery, Skrillex’s production genius, and Fireboy DML’s captivating vocals, creating a high-energy anthem perfect for any party or playlist.

With Heavy Heart, these three talented artists showcase the power of collaboration, bringing together their creative forces for a track that will have listeners hooked from the first beat. Don’t miss this must-add gem for your music library!

