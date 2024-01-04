Lil Nas X Unleashes Divine Surprise: New Single and Directorial Debut Video Drop Next Week!

Lil Nas X is set to make a splash once again as he teases the imminent release of a brand new single accompanied by his inaugural venture into self-directed music videos. The chart-topping singer and rapper, known for his groundbreaking debut album ‘Montero’ in 2021, recently dropped the bombshell that a fresh track was on the horizon, bringing with it his directorial debut in the visual realm.

The exciting revelation confirms that the eagerly anticipated single and its corresponding music video are slated to drop next week. However, the finer details, including the song title and a concrete release date, remain shrouded in mystery, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

To offer a tantalizing glimpse into the upcoming musical offering, Lil Nas X took to X, sharing a captivating image featuring four snapshots of himself donning priest robes, accompanied by the cryptic words: “In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost, amen.”

Taking to Instagram, he further stoked the anticipation, quipping, “I know it’s been 2 years but…. y’all ready for a show?” As the countdown begins, fans are left buzzing with excitement, eager to witness the next chapter in Lil Nas X’s musical evolution and creative prowess.

New song and visual next week! –

Official art dropping soon. –

🤍 [] pic.twitter.com/gIgdW8rAJR — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 3, 2024

wrote AND directed my own music video for the first time. excited for y’all to see. it’s the best one yet! ⛪️🤍🕊 — ✟ (@LilNasX) December 28, 2023