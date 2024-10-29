Liam Payne’s Posthumous Song ‘Do No Wrong’ Set to Release on November 1

Just under two weeks after the passing of former One Direction star Liam Payne, a posthumous release titled “Do No Wrong” is set to premiere on November 1. The announcement came from Sam Pounds, Payne’s musical collaborator, who shared the news along with a moving message expressing his hopes that the track will offer comfort and healing. Pounds stated that he prays for the song to serve as a blessing to Payne’s loved ones, including his son Bear, and that it will resonate positively with listeners.

Pounds previously shared a video on Instagram, capturing a heartfelt moment of himself and Payne in the studio listening to the track. “I knew your heart,” he captioned, hinting at the deep personal connection they shared through their music. “Do No Wrong” will be released in multiple versions, including an original, live mix, and acapella.

Sam Pounds https://t.co/wWn3SNOs9t I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song… pic.twitter.com/nX0e9qcNon — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 28, 2024

