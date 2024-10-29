back to top
Greek Edition

Liam Payne’s Posthumous Song ‘Do No Wrong’ Set to Release on November 1

Sam Pounds Honors Liam Payne’s Legacy with New Song Release to Bring Comfort and Healing

By fotismc
In
Pop
Liam Payne and Sam Pounds in Studio Collaboration for 'Do No Wrong'
Liam Payne

Just under two weeks after the passing of former One Direction star Liam Payne, a posthumous release titled “Do No Wrong” is set to premiere on November 1. The announcement came from Sam Pounds, Payne’s musical collaborator, who shared the news along with a moving message expressing his hopes that the track will offer comfort and healing. Pounds stated that he prays for the song to serve as a blessing to Payne’s loved ones, including his son Bear, and that it will resonate positively with listeners.

Pounds previously shared a video on Instagram, capturing a heartfelt moment of himself and Payne in the studio listening to the track. “I knew your heart,” he captioned, hinting at the deep personal connection they shared through their music. “Do No Wrong” will be released in multiple versions, including an original, live mix, and acapella.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Tuesday, October 29, 2024

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved