Liam Payne death: Emergency Call Reveals Details of One Direction Star’s Fatal Fal

The One Direction singer's tragic fall from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony is linked to alcohol and drug use, as revealed by a chilling emergency call.

By Hit Channel
The emergency call from the Buenos Aires hotel where One Direction’s Liam Payne tragically passed away has been released. Payne, who fell from the balcony of his third-floor room, was reported to have lost control due to alcohol and drug use (CNN shared part of the call).

Around 5 PM, the hotel’s front desk manager contacted the police, urgently requesting help for a guest under the influence. “Did you say he is under the influence of alcohol and drugs?” the operator asked. “Yes, correct,” confirmed the hotel staff member.

“When conscious, he’s breaking things, destroying the room,” added the employee. In a chilling statement, he also noted that the room “has a balcony, and we fear he might do something dangerous.”

When asked if they could enter the room, the hotel staff replied no. Buenos Aires ambulance services (SAME) were dispatched, and director Alberto Crescenti later confirmed that Payne fell from a height of 13 or 14 meters.

Thursday, October 17, 2024

