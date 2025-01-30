Liam Gallagher Approves Bring Me The Horizon’s Metal Cover of Wonderwall

When Bring Me The Horizon dropped a heavy metal cover of Wonderwall for Spotify Singles, fans were quick to predict Liam Gallagher’s reaction. “Liam will be pissed at this,” tweeted one user.

But Gallagher, never one to follow expectations, stunned everyone with his response. Rather than lashing out, he embraced the unexpected tribute: “I fucking LOVE it.”

I fucking LOVE it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

Replying to a fan who assumed he’d be outraged, Liam doubled down: “No, I won’t be pissed. It’s incredible, made my day.” However, in true Gallagher fashion, he wrapped up his tweet with a cheeky sign-off: “Now I’m off for a skate, f* off everyone.”**

I’m not it’s absolutely incredible made my day I’m of out on my skateboard fuck y’all — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

Bring Me The Horizon’s version of the Oasis classic features as part of the Spotify Singles series. The band even recreated a scene from the original music video for the cover art.

Want to hear it for yourself? A preview is available now, while the full version is streaming on Spotify.