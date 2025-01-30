back to top
Greek Edition

Liam Gallagher Approves Bring Me The Horizon’s Metal Cover of Wonderwall

The Oasis frontman surprises fans with his unexpected reaction to the heavy rendition of the iconic track.

By Hit Channel
In
Rock
Liam Gallagher reacts to Bring Me The Horizon’s Wonderwall cover

Liam Gallagher Approves Bring Me The Horizon’s Metal Cover of Wonderwall

When Bring Me The Horizon dropped a heavy metal cover of Wonderwall for Spotify Singles, fans were quick to predict Liam Gallagher’s reaction. “Liam will be pissed at this,” tweeted one user.

But Gallagher, never one to follow expectations, stunned everyone with his response. Rather than lashing out, he embraced the unexpected tribute: “I fucking LOVE it.”

- Advertisement -

Replying to a fan who assumed he’d be outraged, Liam doubled down: “No, I won’t be pissed. It’s incredible, made my day.” However, in true Gallagher fashion, he wrapped up his tweet with a cheeky sign-off: “Now I’m off for a skate, f* off everyone.”**

Bring Me The Horizon’s version of the Oasis classic features as part of the Spotify Singles series. The band even recreated a scene from the original music video for the cover art.

Want to hear it for yourself? A preview is available now, while the full version is streaming on Spotify.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, January 30, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved