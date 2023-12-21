Liam Gallagher and John Squire Unveil Debut Collaboration: ‘Just Another Rainbow’

Liam Gallagher and John Squire have finally unveiled details of their highly anticipated collaborative project, and fans can expect the first single, ‘Just Another Rainbow,’ to drop next month.

The former Oasis frontman, now a solo star, and the ex-Stone Roses guitarist turned artist have been teasing their musical partnership for a while. In a notable June moment, Gallagher brought Squire onstage during his Knebworth shows for a rendition of the 1995 Oasis classic ‘Champagne Supernova,’ accompanied by the tweet: “Super group incoming LG JS.”

Confirming their collaboration, Gallagher expressed that they were “definitely” going to work together, going on to claim that their joint LP would be “the best record since ‘Revolver’,” harking back to The Beatles’ seventh album.

This week, the duo launched a website and shared a series of videos featuring each other. In a significant announcement, Gallagher and Squire revealed that their debut single, ‘Just Another Rainbow,’ is scheduled for release on January 5, 2024, with promises of “more new music to follow as the year unfolds.” Fans can already pre-order the single on 7” vinyl and pre-save it.

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming single below.