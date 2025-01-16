Leighton Meester’s 2014 Album “Heartstrings” Climbs Charts After LA Wildfires

Leighton Meester’s Album “Heartstrings” Resurfaces as Fans Rally in Support After LA Wildfires

Leighton Meester’s 2014 album Heartstrings has made an unexpected return to the spotlight as fans rally in solidarity after the actress and singer’s Los Angeles home was destroyed in the recent wildfires.

While the album isn’t currently available on Spotify or Apple Music, fans have turned to iTunes, where it has re-entered the charts. Heartstrings has climbed to #18 on iTunes, surpassing albums like Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ’n Sweet and Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion.

A Rediscovered Legacy

Known for her iconic role as Blair Waldorf in Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester has also made her mark in music. Her 2014 album Heartstrings showcased her shift toward a folk-pop sound. Though she hasn’t released any albums since, her music is now experiencing a resurgence, including her 2010 single “Your Love’s a Drug”, which has also seen a spike in downloads.

This renewed interest in Meester’s music mirrors past moments of public solidarity, such as the revival of Heidi Montag’s Superficial during similar circumstances. Social media and fan support are propelling Heartstrings into a moment of rediscovery, with fans praising its heartfelt lyrics and underrated production.

Celebrity Support and TikTok Trends

Even celebrities have joined the call to revisit Meester’s music. Flavor Flav, of Public Enemy fame, has urged fans to listen to Meester’s songs in support of her family’s recovery. “Listen to ‘Somebody to Love’ by Leighton Meester and use the song in your TikToks,” he advised.

“Somebody to Love,” featuring Robin Thicke, was released in 2009 as Meester’s pop debut before her transition to folk-pop with Heartstrings. The song’s catchy melody and nostalgic vibes are finding new life as TikTok creators adopt it for their videos, further amplifying Meester’s renewed musical presence.

The Internet Rallies Behind Meester

Podcaster Gibson Johns summed up the sentiment perfectly: “Can the internet do for Leighton Meester’s bops what it did for Heidi Montag’s underrated music from over a decade ago? Her house was destroyed by the fires, and her music deserves a moment of glory.”

With her last public appearance being a red-carpet outing at the Golden Globes with her husband, Adam Brody, and their two children, this resurgence of interest in Meester’s music adds a new chapter to her artistic journey.

How to Show Support

Fans can buy Heartstrings on iTunes, listen to “Somebody to Love” and “Your Love’s a Drug,” and share Meester’s music on platforms like TikTok to continue spreading the love.

As the world rallies behind Leighton Meester, her music proves that it’s never too late for an underrated gem to shine again.