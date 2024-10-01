Lady Gaga Teases “Unhinged” New Album LG7, Set for February 2025 Release

Lady Gaga is gearing up to unveil her next musical chapter with the release of her seventh studio album, LG7, in February 2025. Following the surprise drop of Harlequin, a companion album tied to her role as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga is once again shifting gears. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the pop sensation described her upcoming album as “nothing like Chromatica,” promising something entirely fresh and personal.

Gaga revealed that this new project marks a pivotal time in her life, describing the album’s vibe as “unhinged.” She shared, “It’s all for me. I don’t have to adhere to any era—I can have multiple going at once.” This newfound creative freedom comes in part from her exploration of Harley Quinn’s chaotic persona, which seems to have bled into her music.

The highly anticipated lead single from LG7 will drop this October, just after the release of Joker: Folie à Deux, sparking excitement for fans eager to hear the new direction of her music. Although Gaga has kept further details about the album under wraps, she hinted at its deeply personal nature and the artistic freedom she’s embraced throughout its creation.

As Lady Gaga moves into this next phase of her career, both Harlequin and LG7 reflect the multifaceted nature of her artistry. Her ability to reinvent herself and push musical boundaries has made her one of pop music’s most iconic figures, and her upcoming album is shaping up to be one of her most unique yet.

Stay tuned for the lead single in October and the full LG7 album in February 2025!