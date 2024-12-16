Lady Gaga’s Festive Cover of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town” Shines in Holiday Special

Lady Gaga has brought holiday cheer with her latest rock-inspired cover of “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”, which debuted in the Apple TV+ holiday special, A Carpool Karaoke Christmas. The festive episode also features appearances from Chappell Roan and Dua Lipa, as well as a lively singalong with radio host Zane Lowe. Fans can stream the full special on Apple TV+ or listen to Gaga’s studio version of the cover below.

The new Christmas cover adds to a busy year for Gaga. In October, she teased her upcoming album with the single “Disease” and earlier released “Die With a Smile.” She also starred alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie À Deux, contributing to the film’s companion album, Harlequin.

With her signature versatility, Gaga continues to dominate both the music and film world this holiday season.