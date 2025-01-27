Lady Gaga’s New Album ‘Mayhem’ to Release March 7, 2025

Lady Gaga fans, the wait is almost over! Originally slated for a February release, the pop superstar’s seventh studio album, Mayhem, is now set to drop on March 7. Mark your calendars because this promises to be one of her most exciting works yet.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from Gaga herself, the buzz is undeniable. Eye-catching billboards have appeared in New York City and Las Vegas, teasing the album cover and release date. The cover art features Gaga staring through a shattered glass panel, evoking themes of chaos and reflection. Could this be a nod to the “broken mirrors” she sings about in the track Happy Mistake?

- Advertisement -

The album is expected to include her latest single, Disease, which has already captivated fans, as well as a highly anticipated duet with Bruno Mars, titled Die With a Smile. If these teasers are anything to go by, Mayhem could be a thrilling mix of emotional depth and Gaga’s signature boldness.

Lady Gaga continues to push boundaries with her music, visuals, and storytelling, and Mayhem seems like no exception. Fans are already speculating about the album’s themes and what surprises Gaga has in store. With her unique ability to blend genres and create iconic anthems, it’s safe to say this album will make waves.

The countdown to March 7 has begun. Keep your eyes peeled for more updates, and get ready to dive into the world of Mayhem!