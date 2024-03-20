Lady Gaga Extends “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas Residency with Eight Additional Dates

If you’re a fan of the classics, mark your calendars! Lady Gaga is set to grace the stage once again for her acclaimed “Jazz & Piano” Las Vegas residency this summer, with eight more dates added to her lineup.

Following the success of her initial run in 2019, Gaga will return to Park MGM’s Dolby Live starting June 19, captivating audiences with her renditions of timeless hits from the Great American Songbook. The extended residency will conclude on July 6, promising an unforgettable musical experience.

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows will be available for purchase starting March 23 at 10 a.m. PT. However, eager fans can access various presales beginning March 20 at 2 p.m. PT, including a Fan Presale, Official Platinum Presale, and Citi/AAdvantage Cardmember presale. For full ticket information, visit the residency’s official website.

Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” setlist features an eclectic mix of American classics, including iconic tunes by Frank Sinatra, Dinah Washington, Cher, and George and Ira Gershwin. Alongside these timeless tracks, Gaga also treats audiences to her own chart-topping hits such as “Poker Face” and “Born This Way,” adding her unique flair to the evening’s repertoire.

This residency holds special significance for Gaga, particularly as she pays homage to her close collaboration with the legendary Tony Bennett, with whom she shared the stage and recorded unforgettable duets. The setlist is peppered with their joint performances, including heartfelt renditions of classics like “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Lady Is a Tramp.”