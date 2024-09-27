Kylie Minogue Releases New Single “Lights Camera Action” from Upcoming Album Tension II

Kylie Minogue is back with her electrifying new single, “Lights Camera Action,” the first taste of her forthcoming album Tension II. Set to drop on October 18 via BMG/Darenote, the album is a sequel to last year’s Tension and boasts collaborations with Diplo, Bebe Rexha, and more.

Produced by Lewis Thompson, who co-wrote the track alongside Minogue and Ina Wroldsen, “Lights Camera Action” offers a pulsating pop anthem that showcases Kylie’s signature flair. Fans are in for an extra treat as the single is accompanied by remixes from Confidence Man, Zach Witness, and JACONDA, adding new layers to the already dynamic song.

The official music video, directed by Sophie Muller, will premiere later today (September 27), promising a visual spectacle to match the track’s infectious energy.

- Advertisement -

Minogue’s Tension II is one of the most anticipated pop albums of the year, following the success of its predecessor. With high-profile collaborations and vibrant production, it’s shaping up to be another defining moment in her storied career.