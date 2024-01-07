KSHMR Unveils Dancefloor Bliss with ‘Tears On The Dancefloor’ Featuring Hannah Boleyn

In a dazzling display of musical brilliance, American producer, DJ, and artist KSHMR has unleashed his latest single, “Tears On The Dancefloor,” featuring the captivating vocals of Hannah Boleyn. Under his imprint Dharma Worldwide, KSHMR not only marks a triumphant return to the dance music scene but also treats fans to a euphoric symphony that transcends expectations.

Co-written by Hannah Boleyn and Sarah de Warren in collaboration with KSHMR, “Tears On the Dancefloor” emerges as a charged dancefloor anthem, blending layered driving synths with Boleyn’s mesmerizing vocals that resonate with heartfelt emotion. Following the success of KSHMR’s #1 Indian hip-hop album, KARAM, the single showcases the artist’s versatile artistry, seamlessly navigating the realms of dance music.

Hannah Boleyn shares insights into the song’s creative genesis, stating, “Sarah and I were on a writing trip in LA in March. We’d never worked with KSHMR, but after the first session, we realized we all had an incredible chemistry as writers. ‘Tears On the Dancefloor’ is about that feeling when you make it to the other side of heartbreak. Knowing that even though letting your walls down meant you got hurt, you also gave yourself a chance at love. That you were brave enough to feel everything.”

KSHMR, reflecting on the essence of the track, expresses, “This song has an empowering, vintage disco vibe that I love. I imagined somebody facing hardship and wanting to free themselves from that — by dancing and surrendering to the music. That was my inspiration for the production and overall tone.”

As fans immerse themselves in the beats of “Tears On The Dancefloor,” KSHMR’s latest creation promises a sonic journey that transcends boundaries. The artist’s seamless fusion of emotions and melodies invites listeners to surrender to the music, marking a momentous return to the dancefloor and reaffirming KSHMR’s position as a maestro of musical excellence.

Lyrics:

I’m gonna dance

Till I feel my feet no more

I’m gonna love

Like I never loved before

And when you’re gone

I’m gonna leave all of my tears

On the dancefloor

Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for me

I’m gonna dance

Till I feel my feet no more

I’m gonna love

Like I never loved before

And when you’re gone

I’m gonna leave all of my tears

On the dancefloor

Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for me, oh

You left me sleepless

Wrapped up in heartache

Found strength in weakness

Found light in a dark place

Hear your name, see your face

It don’t hurt me the same

‘Cause I’m over the worst

Yeah I’m over the pain

Hear the beat of my heart

I believe I can start

To forget you, yeah

I’m gonna dance

Till I feel my feet no more

I’m gonna love

Like I never loved before

And when you’re gone

I’m gonna leave all of my tears

On the dancefloor

Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for me

I’m gonna dance (I’m gonna dance)

Till I feel my feet no moree

I’m gonna love

Like I never loved before

And when you’re gone (And when you’re gone)

I’m gonna leave all of my tears

On the dancefloor

Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for me, oh

I’m gonna leave all my tears on the dance floor

Leave all my tears on the dance floor

Don’t wait for me, no