KSHMR Drops Soul-Stirring Single ‘Happy’ with Tiina

Los Angeles-based Indian-American artist KSHMR is back with a bang, unveiling his latest single, “Happy,” in collaboration with the talented Finnish singer and songwriter, Tiina. This dynamic duo has joined forces to breathe life into KSHMR’s deeply personal lyrics, crafting a track that takes listeners on an emotional rollercoaster from trauma to triumph.

“Happy” is a captivating blend of Tiina’s soulful vocals, rich with emotion, and KSHMR’s signature production style, characterized by dark, powerful chords and globally inspired melodies. The result is a sonic journey that resonates with listeners on a profound level, offering a glimpse into the artist’s own experiences and struggles.

True to form, KSHMR has once again delivered a seamless production that leaves a lasting impact. His original lyrics for “Happy” reflect a raw honesty and authenticity, further enriching the depth of the track.

Currently embarked on his North American tour, KSHMR is set to grace the stage with a unique double show in his hometown of Los Angeles. Fans can also anticipate his electrifying mainstage performance at Ultra Music Festival, where the live rendition of “Happy” is sure to be a highlight of the event.

For insights straight from the artists themselves about the creation of “Happy,” keep reading for exclusive quotes that offer a glimpse behind the scenes of this remarkable collaboration.

“I was excited to get back in the studio with Tiina after making ‘Do Bad Well’ with her years ago. This time, I started us off with some chords in the Phrygian, which is darker and unusual for most dance songs. She began to sing melodies, and the song blossomed from there. The lyrics are about being numbed by trauma and emerging with a twisted sense of zen. I was very happy we could fit that interesting musicality and subject matter into a dance song.” – KSHMR

“To me, the song is about using hard times as fuel and a source of power to get where you wanna go, even if you get lost on the way there. Also, there are always people who are ready to tear you down if you let them, and sometimes you just have to smile through it and not give them the satisfaction of seeing you crumble.” – Tiina