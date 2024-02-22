Kings of Leon Return with New Album, New Song “Mustang” and Tour Dates

Get ready, fans! Kings of Leon are back in full force with exciting news for their loyal followers. The Tennessee quartet has officially announced their long-awaited ninth studio album, “Can We Please Have Fun,” set to drop on May 10 via Capitol Records. This highly anticipated album, recorded at Nashville’s Dark Horse studio, promises to be a thrilling addition to their discography. Produced by Kid Harpoon and the band themselves, it’s sure to showcase their signature sound while pushing musical boundaries.

But that’s not all—accompanying this announcement is the release of their electrifying new single, “Mustang.” With its infectious rhythm and captivating lyrics, this track gives us a taste of what’s to come from the upcoming album. Directed by Brook Linder and produced by RadicalMedia, the music video for “Mustang” adds visual depth to the band’s dynamic sound.

In addition to their album release, Kings of Leon are gearing up for an exhilarating summer of live performances. They’ve secured a headline slot at London’s esteemed BST Hyde Park festival on June 30, where they’ll be sharing the stage with a stellar lineup of artists. And for their North American fans, fear not—Kings of Leon will be embarking on a tour starting August 14 in Austin, Texas. It’s bound to be an unforgettable experience for concert-goers across the continent.

Drummer Nathan Followill reflects on the album, stating, “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable. I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.” This sentiment sets the tone for what promises to be a diverse and emotionally resonant record.

With their infectious energy and undeniable talent, Kings of Leon are poised to make a triumphant return to the spotlight. So mark your calendars, grab your tickets, and get ready to join the party with Kings of Leon this summer!

Can We Please Have Fun – Tracklist:

1. Ballerina Radio

2. Rainbow Ball

3. Nowhere To Run

4. Mustang

5. Actual Daydream

6. Split Screen

7. Don’t Stop The Bleeding

8. Nothing To Do

9. Television

10. Hesitation Generation

11. Ease Me On

12. Seen

Kings of Leon: 2024 Tour Dates



June 30 London BST Hyde Park

August 14 Austin, TX Moody Center

August 16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

August 17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

August 20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

August 22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

August 23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

August 25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre

August 26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

August 28 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

August 31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

September 2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

September 3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

September 5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

September 13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

September 14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

September 16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

September 20 Washington, DC The Anthem

September 23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

September 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

September 28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

October 1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

October 2 Laval, QC Place Bell

October 5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater