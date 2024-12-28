back to top
Kim Kardashian Unveils “Santa Baby” Cover Produced by Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian steps into the holiday spotlight with a lo-fi Santa Baby cover, featuring a chaotic Christmas video directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.

Kim Kardashian has embraced the festive spirit with her own dreamy rendition of Santa Baby. Produced by Travis Barker, the iconic holiday tune is reimagined with a sultry, lo-fi twist, accompanied by a whimsical music video co-directed by Nadia Lee Cohen and Charlie Denis.

The video captures a chaotic, vintage holiday vibe, shot to resemble a classic VHS home video at an unconventional Christmas party. Fans were surprised to spot a cameo by Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin, adding to the nostalgia-filled aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian’s Foray Into Music

Though widely known for her entrepreneurial and television ventures, Kim Kardashian has dabbled in music before. Her debut single, Jam (Turn It Up), was released in 2011. However, she later expressed regret over the attempt:
“I don’t like when people try things they shouldn’t,” Kardashian confessed on Watch What Happens Live. “Looking back, I realize I didn’t have the voice for it. What gave me the right to think I could become a singer?”

A Holiday Transformation

With her cover of Santa Baby, Kardashian has stepped into the musical world once again, this time with a playful, self-aware charm. Travis Barker’s production infuses the track with a modern holiday flair, making it both nostalgic and fresh for Christmas playlists.

