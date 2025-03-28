Kesha & T-Pain Reunite for Wild Country Anthem “Yippee-Ki-Yay”

Kesha and T-Pain are taking us straight back to the 2010s, but with a country twist. The two iconic hitmakers have finally joined forces for their first-ever collaboration, Yippee-Ki-Yay—a playful, genre-blending anthem and the lead single from Kesha’s upcoming album, .(PERIOD).

Although they dominated the charts at the same time, Kesha and T-Pain never officially worked together—until now. Produced by Pink Slip and Nova Wav, Yippee-Ki-Yay blends country storytelling with Kesha’s signature sass and T-Pain’s unmistakable charisma. The result? A fun, campy, and undeniably catchy track.

Kesha’s First Album Since Breaking Free

This marks Kesha’s first album since finally breaking free from her long legal battle with Dr. Luke and his Kemosabe Records. Her new era, fully independent, promises bold and unapologetic music.

Alongside Yippee-Ki-Yay, her album will feature previously released singles “Joyride“ and “Delusional“, as well as a collaboration with Charli XCX on the Spring Breakers remix.

T-Pain’s involvement in country music isn’t entirely new—he’s previously experimented with the genre, blending his signature auto-tune with Southern influences. But with Yippee-Ki-Yay, he and Kesha take things to another level, delivering a song that’s both playful and uniquely them.

With Kesha’s Nashville roots and T-Pain’s genre-bending creativity, Yippee-Ki-Yay is sure to be a standout moment in both artists’ careers.

Stream Yippee-Ki-Yay now and get ready for Kesha’s highly anticipated album .(PERIOD), arriving soon!