Kelly Clarkson Unwraps New Holiday Single “You For Christmas” with Deluxe Album Release

Celebrate the Season with Kelly Clarkson’s Festive New Track and Deluxe Edition of When Christmas Comes Around… Again

Just in time for the holiday season, global superstar Kelly Clarkson is bringing festive cheer with her brand-new holiday single, “You For Christmas.” Teaming up with renowned producers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, Clarkson delivers a heartfelt original track that marks her first holiday release since her 2021 GRAMMY-nominated album When Christmas Comes Around.

This new single is just the beginning. On November 1st, Clarkson will re-release When Christmas Comes Around as a deluxe edition, When Christmas Comes Around… Again, which will feature “You For Christmas” and a fresh cover of the classic “Sleigh Ride.” This festive offering continues the tradition of her previous chart-topping holiday albums like Wrapped in Red, cementing her as a seasonal favorite.

Known for her powerhouse vocals and beloved hits across multiple genres, Kelly Clarkson has captivated audiences worldwide since her rise to fame as the first-ever winner of American Idol in 2002. Her holiday albums have become must-haves for the season, and “You For Christmas” is set to join the ranks of her most celebrated songs.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering Clarkson’s holiday magic, When Christmas Comes Around… Again is the perfect soundtrack to the most wonderful time of the year.

Stream “You For Christmas” now and get ready for the deluxe album release on November 1st!

Wednesday, October 2, 2024

