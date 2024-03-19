Kanye West will perform under Egypt’s Ancient pyramid

There hasn’t been an announcement yet from Ye‘s official profile, but Scene Noise – a music outlet covering Egypt and the Middle East, self-described as the “exclusive media partner of the event” – announces that on April 20th, Kanye West will hold a new “listening experience” at the Saqqara necropolis, under the Djoser step pyramid, considered the oldest. After the release of “Vultures,” in collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign, the rapper embarked on a tour in Europe and the United States, organizing listening parties on both continents.

Indeed, Kanye had hinted at a possible performance in Cairo sometime this year, but it seems that the news has arrived much sooner than expected and quite surprisingly for fans. “The event, organized by Venture Lifestyle x Falcons in collaboration with 96X, will take place right next to the Saqqara Pyramid on April 20th,” reads Scene Noise, which also announces that “four other supporting artists will join Kanye.”

Ye’s event announcement comes almost a year after the Musicians Syndicate canceled Travis Scott’s performance at the Giza pyramids, citing concerns about cultural identity and appropriateness of the situation. The syndicate stated that Scott’s show contradicted Egyptian traditions and values. In the past, artists such as Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Mariah Carey, and Red Hot Chili Peppers have performed under the pyramids. Particularly in 2022, the syndicate president had implemented new requirements for rap performances, including the necessity of authorized musician groups to accompany them.

Since it’s Kanye, you never know how it’ll turn out, but tickets are already available on TicketEgypt.