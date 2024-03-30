Jessica Audiffred and GG Magree Unleash Electronic Rendition of No Doubt’s “Don’t Speak”

Jessica Audiffred and GG Magree, two powerhouse artists, join forces to pay tribute to the iconic rock band No Doubt with their electronic rendition of “Don’t Speak,” released through Monstercat Uncaged. This cover arrives just ahead of No Doubt’s highly anticipated reunion at Coachella Music Festival.

“No Doubt’s influence spans generations, and their hit ‘Don’t Speak’ remains a timeless anthem,” says Jessica Audiffred. “Reimagining this song was a natural fit for us, driven by our admiration for Gwen Stefani and her groundbreaking impact.”

For GG Magree, the song holds personal significance. “As a young woman, ‘Don’t Speak’ empowered me through a breakup,” she shares. “Our cover reflects our love for bass music and ’90s punk roots.”

Jessica’s bass prowess and GG’s powerful vocals transform the ’90s hit into a bold electronic statement, pushing boundaries while paying homage to the original. The accompanying music video offers a glimpse into their creative process, set against the backdrop of Los Angeles.

Both artists are making waves in their respective scenes. Jessica, dubbed the first female dubstep act to headline the Hollywood Palladium, continues to shake up the bass music scene. Meanwhile, GG remains a force in rocktronic, captivating audiences with her raw energy and rebellious spirit.

Catch Jessica live this summer at festivals like Lollapalooza and EDC Las Vegas, while GG will be gracing the stage at Ubbi Dubbi in May.