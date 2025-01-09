Jay-Z Files Motion to Dismiss Sexual Assault Allegation in High-Profile Lawsuit

Jay-Z Seeks Dismissal of Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Cites Plaintiff’s Inconsistencies

Jay-Z has filed a new motion to dismiss a lawsuit involving accusations that he and Sean “Diddy” Combs sexually assaulted a woman at an afterparty following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff, now 38, alleges she was 13 at the time of the incident.

The rapper, whose real name is Shawn Carter, submitted his latest request on Wednesday, emphasizing what his legal team claims are significant inconsistencies in the woman’s narrative. Central to Jay-Z’s argument is an interview the plaintiff gave to NBC News in December, where she admitted to making “some mistakes” in recounting her story.

Jay-Z’s Legal Argument

Carter’s attorneys have requested not only the case’s dismissal but also monetary sanctions against the woman’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, alleging inadequate vetting of the claims before filing.

“Signing a legal brief accusing someone of such a heinous crime without thoroughly examining the allegations—especially when the defendant’s prominence ensures these accusations will make global headlines—is deeply unethical,” wrote Carter’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, in court documents obtained by Rolling Stone.

- Advertisement -

Spiro further warned that failing to hold attorneys accountable for reckless claims could lead to a proliferation of similar tactics, causing reputational damage and emotional harm to innocent parties.

Buzbee Responds

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Buzbee dismissed the motion as an intimidation tactic:

“I won’t be bullied or intimidated by Carter and his team. Spiro’s filings reek of desperation. They are full of lies and half-truths. My clients deserve justice, and we will challenge their baseless arguments in court, not the press.”

The Plaintiff’s Allegations

The plaintiff’s claims, originally filed in October and amended in December to include Jay-Z, allege she was lured to Diddy’s exclusive afterparty by a limousine driver outside the VMA venue. Upon arriving at the event, she says she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement, accepted a drink from a waitress, and began mingling with guests, including musician Benji Madden of Good Charlotte.

After feeling disoriented from the drink, the woman claims she retreated to a bedroom to rest. She alleges Diddy, Jay-Z, and an unnamed female celebrity entered the room shortly after. According to the lawsuit, Diddy aggressively approached her, saying, “Are you ready to party?” before the men took turns assaulting her while the female celebrity looked on.

The woman says she escaped after striking Diddy in the neck and fled to a nearby gas station, where she called her father to pick her up.

Discrepancies in the Story

Jay-Z’s team has highlighted several inconsistencies in the plaintiff’s account:

Her father, in an interview with NBC, denied ever driving 10 hours round-trip to retrieve his daughter that night, calling such an event unforgettable.

Representatives for Benji Madden confirmed he was on tour with Good Charlotte in Chicago at the time.

The plaintiff described Diddy’s property as having a “U-shaped driveway” located 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan—a detail Jay-Z’s lawyers say is inaccurate.

These discrepancies, combined with her admission of potential misidentification in an NBC interview, form the basis of Carter’s motion.

- Advertisement -

Jay-Z’s Position

Jay-Z has steadfastly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit an “idiotic extortion attempt” in a public statement:

“I’m not giving you a dime.”

The lawsuit is part of a broader legal battle involving Tony Buzbee, who represents over 120 clie