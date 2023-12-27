Jax Jones Unleashes ‘Forever’: A Sonic Odyssey Beyond Boundaries

As the curtain falls on an exhilarating year, the incomparable Jax Jones, GRAMMY®-nominated DJ and producer, is making headlines once again with his latest masterpiece, “Forever,” in collaboration with Robbie G, available from Friday, December 22nd, in radio and digital rotation. Get ready for a musical experience that transcends boundaries, catapulting you into a realm of unrestrained euphoria.

Jax Jones comments: “Sometimes I find myself artistically in a challenging dead-end, but overcoming it often leads to creating something special. Robbie G inspires me a lot because he has been working on his music forever and has an incredible fighting spirit.”

Esteemed DJ and visionary producer Patrick Topping teased the new single in one of his recent sets, sending the crowd into a frenzy. Embodying the spirit of unrestrained celebration, “Forever” follows Jax Jones’ chart-topping successes, including the anthem “Won’t Forget You” with Ina Wroldsen, a collaboration that received a remix from the Bolton-based Blackout Crew and was praised by Dazed as the “great renaissance of British donk.” The track reached #24 on the UK Official Chart and surpassed 6 million views on TikTok alone.

- Advertisement -

From the frenetic “Need You Now” to the introspective “Me & My Guitar” with Afrobeats star Fireboy DML, where Jones sings for the first time, and the relentless energy of “Whistle” with Calum Scott, which dominated the chart for 21 weeks with over 15 million streams on Spotify alone – Jax Jones undeniably set the rules in the sales and airplay charts of 2023.

This explosive year saw Jax Jones perform for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, Kiss Haunted House Party, Hits Radio Live, and various international shows in Ibiza and around the world. He is poised to take a prominent role in the new year with a performance on ITV for the “New Year’s Eve Big Bash” on December 31st.

Through beats and melodies, Jax Jones continues to strengthen his position as a leader in the music industry. With a career boasting 8 Top 10 singles in the UK, 8 Platinum singles in the UK, and 10 billion streams, Jax Jones remains a powerful name in electropop and an icon of modern British music.

Jax Jones is the second dance artist in the UK after Calvin Harris, praised by Hypebeast as “an all-around versatile musician” and acclaimed by Rolling Stone UK as “the British dance super-producer on a mission to break down barriers.”

As a master and mentor, Jax Jones collaborates not only with legends like Whitney Houston, Ed Sheeran, Diana Ross, and Mark Ronson but also nurtures the future of music with his label WUGD.

With the conclusion of 2023, Jax Jones invites us to embark on an unforgettable musical journey with “Forever.” It’s not just a track; it’s an anthem that resonates with the heart of an entire generation. Press play and let yourself be carried away by the rhythm of “Forever” on a journey that transcends space and time.