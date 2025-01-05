Jane’s Addiction Founders Reunite to Create New Music, Excluding Perry Farrell

Jane’s Addiction Fallout Sparks New Collaboration Among Navarro, Avery, and Perkins

The cracks in Jane’s Addiction have been evident for a while, with frontman Perry Farrell on one side and guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery, and drummer Stephen Perkins on the other. Now, the latter trio has all but confirmed a reunion for 2025, hinting at new music together after the latest dissolution of the band.

Tensions Within Jane’s Addiction

The fracture within Jane’s Addiction became undeniable during their recent tour, culminating in a reported onstage and backstage altercation in Boston nearly four months ago. Since then, speculation about Navarro, Avery, and Perkins working together again has grown, and now there’s confirmation—although the exact details remain under wraps.

Eric Avery Hints at New Music for 2025

The buzz began with a recent Instagram post from Eric Avery. In the video, Avery plays bass over drum lines laid down by Stephen Perkins, writing:

“I’m writing bass lines to Stephen’s drums. Can’t wait to hear what Mr. Navarro adds. 2025!”

The post immediately fueled excitement among fans, signaling that something significant is in the works.

The Legacy of Deconstruction

This isn’t the first time Navarro and Avery have worked outside Jane’s Addiction. Following the group’s breakup in the early 1990s, Perry Farrell formed Porno for Pyros, while Navarro and Avery launched the experimental project Deconstruction.

Deconstruction, joined by drummer Michael Murphy, released just one self-titled album in 1994. The record was unconventional and boundary-pushing, described by Navarro as “experimental, cinematic, and structurally unorthodox.”

In a recent Instagram post, Navarro reflected on the album, writing:

“It wasn’t promoted, had no singles, and disappeared quickly. But the musical chemistry between Eric and me is undeniable on this project. It’s more about atmosphere than traditional songs, which is why it’s considered a challenging listen by some.”

Navarro also announced the return of Deconstruction’s album to streaming platforms, reigniting interest in the project.

Stephen Perkins and Navarro Weigh In

Perkins added to the intrigue by commenting on Avery’s post, saying:

“Love that dark swing.”

Meanwhile, Navarro has been busy engaging fans online, thanking Spin for an article revisiting Deconstruction and dropping hints about the trio’s future.

What Could Be Next for Navarro, Avery, and Perkins?

While details remain scarce, the trio’s Instagram activity points to a reunion with an experimental edge, reminiscent of Deconstruction’s freeform creativity. Fans are already speculating about a potential album or live performances in 2025, marking a significant chapter for these seasoned collaborators.

Key Takeaways

The Magic of Navarro and Avery’s Chemistry

Navarro and Avery’s musical partnership continues to intrigue fans with its raw creativity and boundary-pushing style. Whether this upcoming project leans into the dark, cinematic tones of Deconstruction or charts new territory, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of musical exploration for this iconic trio.

