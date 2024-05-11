Imagine Dragons Unveil Collaborative Revival: ‘Eyes Closed’ Redux with J Balvin

Imagine Dragons re-release their latest single “Eyes Closed” featuring J Balvin.

In early April, Imagine Dragons released “Eyes Closed,” a rock anthem marking a dynamic comeback. The song dropped just weeks before Dan Reynolds’ band announced the release of “LOOM,” their upcoming album.

“Eyes Closed” has already been released in its acoustic version, but Imagine Dragons aren’t done with it yet. Now, “Eyes Closed” is re-released with the unexpected participation of Colombian reggaeton singer J Balvin. The popular band announced this collaboration shortly before its official release with a video on Instagram showing Balvin and Reynolds dancing to the song’s rhythm.

- Advertisement -

The song is produced by Mattman & Robin, with lyrics and music by Imagine Dragons members themselves, along with Balvin and hitmakers Robin Fredriksson, Mattias Larsson, and O’Neill.

“LOOM” is set to be released on June 28th, and Imagine Dragons will support the album with a titular global tour starting in Camden, New Jersey on July 30th, lasting through October.